The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .275 with 29 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 65th in slugging.

In 68.6% of his 105 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

In 11.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has an RBI in 37 of 105 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 43.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.4%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .279 AVG .272 .364 OBP .336 .443 SLG .442 19 XBH 23 5 HR 7 24 RBI 33 32/24 K/BB 58/17 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings