Christian Yelich vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Twins.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 135 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .460. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 51st in slugging.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 87 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 36 times.
- In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (12.3%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Yelich has driven home a run in 44 games this season (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored at least once 60 times this season (49.2%), including 23 games with multiple runs (18.9%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|62
|.304
|AVG
|.270
|.391
|OBP
|.354
|.478
|SLG
|.444
|23
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|57/30
|K/BB
|52/31
|13
|SB
|12
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 146 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Maeda (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.13 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.13, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
