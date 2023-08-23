The Milwaukee Brewers (69-57) bring a four-game win streak into a home contest versus the Minnesota Twins (65-61) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound, while Kenta Maeda (3-7) will take the ball for the Twins.

Brewers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.43 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.13 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (9-6) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across 25 games.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Burnes has 23 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 25 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Corbin Burnes vs. Twins

The Twins rank 21st in MLB with a .238 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 13th in the league (.415) and 169 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Twins one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-24 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in six innings.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 14 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 4.13 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.

Maeda is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the season.

Maeda is looking to collect his 11th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

