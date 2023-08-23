On Wednesday, August 23, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (69-57) host the Minnesota Twins (65-61) at American Family Field, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET. The Brewers will be eyeing a series sweep.

The Twins are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Brewers (-140). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.43 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.13 ERA)

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 37, or 59.7%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have a record of 20-16 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Brewers won all of the three games they played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (38.5%) in those games.

This season, the Twins have been victorious seven times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Willy Adames 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+160)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 11th 1st

