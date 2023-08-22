Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .211 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 48 walks.

In 56.6% of his games this season (64 of 113), Adames has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (16.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.3% of his games this season, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (35.4%), including 10 multi-run games (8.8%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .219 AVG .204 .296 OBP .295 .438 SLG .342 20 XBH 17 12 HR 7 29 RBI 26 60/22 K/BB 69/26 1 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings