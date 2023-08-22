Two division leaders square off when the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins (65-60) visit the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers (68-57) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (6-6) against the Brewers and Wade Miley (6-3).

Brewers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.40 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (6-3, 3.05 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.05, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.

Miley has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Miley will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins will hand the ball to Ober (6-6) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.40 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 20 games.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Ober has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Bailey Ober vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 537 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 971 hits, 28th in baseball, with 130 home runs (22nd in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Brewers one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-23 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in six innings.

