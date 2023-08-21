Luis Castillo is starting for the Seattle Mariners on Monday against Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 155 total home runs.

Seattle is 16th in baseball, slugging .410.

The Mariners have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Seattle has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (578 total runs).

The Mariners' .320 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Mariners strike out 10 times per game, the second-worst mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.

Seattle's 3.73 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.178).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Chicago is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 514 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.399 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Castillo (9-7) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 150 1/3 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Castillo has 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Castillo will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 26th straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 25 outings this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Touki Toussaint (1-5) will take the mound for the White Sox, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in four innings against the Chicago Cubs.

Toussaint has not earned a quality start in eight starts this season.

Toussaint has six starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Royals W 6-5 Away Luis Castillo James McArthur 8/17/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Bryce Miller J.P. France 8/19/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox - Away George Kirby Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox - Away Bryce Miller Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals - Home Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals - Home Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals - Home Luis Castillo -

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies L 14-1 Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies L 11-5 Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners - Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners - Home Mike Clevinger George Kirby 8/23/2023 Mariners - Home Michael Kopech Bryce Miller 8/24/2023 Athletics - Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics - Home Dylan Cease JP Sears 8/26/2023 Athletics - Home Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn

