Jennifer Brady, off a loss in the round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open (to Donna Vekic) in her previous tournament, will open the US Open in New York, New York versus Kimberly Birrell in the round of 128. Brady is +15000 to win at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Brady at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Brady's Next Match

In her opening match at the US Open, Brady will play Birrell on Monday, August 28 at 2:15 PM ET in the round of 128.

Jennifer Brady Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +15000

Brady Stats

Brady is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 22-ranked Vekic, 6-7, 5-7.

Brady is 2-3 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.

Brady is 2-3 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her five matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Brady has averaged 24.6 games.

In her five matches on hard courts over the past year, Brady has played 24.6 games per match.

Brady, over the past 12 months, has won 65.0% of her service games and 28.6% of her return games.

On hard courts, Brady, over the past year, has claimed 65.0% of her service games and 28.6% of her return games.

