Tyrone Taylor -- hitting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has six doubles, four home runs and three walks while hitting .203.
  • Taylor has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 40), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has an RBI in 10 of 40 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • In 10 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 25
.240 AVG .179
.255 OBP .207
.420 SLG .295
5 XBH 5
2 HR 2
8 RBI 6
16/1 K/BB 12/2
2 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Scherzer (12-4) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 28th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th.
