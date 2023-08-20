Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Canha has gotten a hit in 59 of 101 games this season (58.4%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (13.9%).

In 6.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.7% of his games this year, Canha has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (7.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 of 101 games (31.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Other Brewers Players vs the Rangers

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 9 .252 AVG .259 .346 OBP .323 .383 SLG .481 9 XBH 4 3 HR 1 13 RBI 6 26/13 K/BB 2/3 5 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings