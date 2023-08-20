Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

  • Canha is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • Canha has gotten a hit in 59 of 101 games this season (58.4%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (13.9%).
  • In 6.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.7% of his games this year, Canha has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (7.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 32 of 101 games (31.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Other Brewers Players vs the Rangers

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 9
.252 AVG .259
.346 OBP .323
.383 SLG .481
9 XBH 4
3 HR 1
13 RBI 6
26/13 K/BB 2/3
5 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Scherzer (12-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
  • The 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.67), 16th in WHIP (1.128), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
