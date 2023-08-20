Christian Yelich vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .268 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.459) and total hits (132) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten a hit in 85 of 120 games this season (70.8%), including 35 multi-hit games (29.2%).
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has driven in a run in 43 games this season (35.8%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 59 of 120 games this year, and more than once 23 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.306
|AVG
|.267
|.394
|OBP
|.353
|.479
|SLG
|.440
|22
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|35
|54/30
|K/BB
|52/31
|13
|SB
|12
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Scherzer (12-4) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 39-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 28th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
