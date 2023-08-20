Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is hitting .225 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 49 walks.
  • Santana has recorded a hit in 66 of 113 games this year (58.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (20.4%).
  • Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (15.0%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Santana has driven home a run in 40 games this year (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
  • He has scored in 38.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 48
.208 AVG .238
.208 OBP .319
.333 SLG .436
1 XBH 22
1 HR 7
2 RBI 36
4/0 K/BB 38/23
0 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.67), 16th in WHIP (1.128), and 12th in K/9 (10.4).
