Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Rangers on August 20, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Marcus Semien, Christian Yelich and others in the Texas Rangers-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 132 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 25 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.373/.459 on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has collected 95 hits with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .225/.303/.414 so far this season.
- Santana takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Scherzer Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Max Scherzer (12-4) for his 23rd start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- The 39-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 28th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1
|at Athletics
|Aug. 8
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 3
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|9
|2
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 28
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 22
|6.0
|6
|5
|5
|7
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI (141 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.350/.465 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|1
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 30 home runs, 53 walks and 92 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .253/.334/.504 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
