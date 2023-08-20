Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers are ready for a matchup with Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rangers (-200). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -200 +165 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been victorious in 27, or 47.4%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has been at least a +165 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of its 124 opportunities.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-27 34-30 29-23 38-34 50-37 17-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.