William Contreras vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (batting .262 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and 10 RBI), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Rangers.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .275 with 28 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- In 68.0% of his 103 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (11.7%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has driven in a run in 37 games this season (35.9%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 42.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.7%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|54
|.276
|AVG
|.274
|.353
|OBP
|.339
|.442
|SLG
|.443
|19
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|33
|32/21
|K/BB
|57/17
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.17), 18th in WHIP (1.144), and 50th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
