The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor and his .563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rangers.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .192 with six doubles, four home runs and two walks.
  • Taylor has gotten a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), with more than one hit on four occasions (10.3%).
  • Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (10.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games.
  • In 10 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 24
.240 AVG .160
.255 OBP .179
.420 SLG .280
5 XBH 5
2 HR 2
8 RBI 6
16/1 K/BB 12/1
2 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Dunning will try to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.17 ERA ranks fifth, 1.144 WHIP ranks 18th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 50th.
