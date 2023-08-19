Mark Canha vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Mark Canha (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .239.
- Canha has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (7.0%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Canha has an RBI in 26 of 100 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31 games this year (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.252
|AVG
|.239
|.346
|OBP
|.341
|.383
|SLG
|.380
|9
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|16
|26/13
|K/BB
|26/19
|5
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Dunning (9-4) to make his 19th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.17), 18th in WHIP (1.144), and 50th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
