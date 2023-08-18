How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's WNBA schedule features five contests, including a matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun.
Today's WNBA Games
The Indiana Fever host the Washington Mystics
The Mystics hope to pick up a road win at the Fever on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 8-23
- WAS Record: 14-16
- IND Stats: 80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.2 Opp. PPG (12th)
- WAS Stats: 80.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 81.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -170
- IND Odds to Win: +141
- Total: 161 points
The Connecticut Sun face the Dallas Wings
The Wings look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 21-9
- DAL Record: 16-14
- CON Stats: 83.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.8 Opp. PPG (first)
- DAL Stats: 86.4 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 8.1 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.4 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- CON Odds to Win: -165
- DAL Odds to Win: +136
- Total: 168.5 points
The Atlanta Dream take on the Chicago Sky
The Sky take to the home court of the Dream on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 15-16
- CHI Record: 12-18
- ATL Stats: 82.3 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.2 Opp. PPG (10th)
- CHI Stats: 80.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -141
- CHI Odds to Win: +116
- Total: 163.5 points
The Seattle Storm play the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx take to the home court of the Storm on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 9-21
- MIN Record: 14-16
- SEA Stats: 78.3 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- MIN Stats: 79.6 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2
- MIN Odds to Win: -134
- SEA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 161.5 points
The Phoenix Mercury host the New York Liberty
The Liberty go on the road to face the Mercury on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 9-21
- NYL Record: 24-7
- PHO Stats: 77.8 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- NYL Stats: 88.1 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.9 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.1 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.9 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -12.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -1024
- PHO Odds to Win: +652
- Total: 164.5 points
