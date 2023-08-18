The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .190 with five doubles, four home runs and two walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (19 of 38), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (10.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 38), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven in a run in 10 games this season (26.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%).

In nine of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Other Brewers Players vs the Rangers

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 23 .240 AVG .155 .255 OBP .176 .420 SLG .268 5 XBH 4 2 HR 2 8 RBI 6 16/1 K/BB 12/1 2 SB 2

