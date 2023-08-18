When they host the Chicago Sky (12-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, August 18, 2023, the Atlanta Dream (15-16) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak. The Sky have also lost three games in a row.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Dream matchup.

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Dream are 14-15-0 ATS this season.

The Sky have put together a 14-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta has an ATS record of 6-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Chicago has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more 17 times this season, and covered the spread in nine of those games.

Dream games have gone over the point total 12 out of 30 times this season.

Sky games have gone over the point total 14 out of 29 times this year.

