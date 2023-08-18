Christian Yelich vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Friday, Christian Yelich (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.372), slugging percentage (.460) and total hits (130) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 71.2% of his 118 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15 games this season (12.7%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Yelich has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (43 of 118), with more than one RBI 17 times (14.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this season (49.2%), including 22 multi-run games (18.6%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.306
|AVG
|.268
|.394
|OBP
|.351
|.479
|SLG
|.443
|22
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|35
|54/30
|K/BB
|52/29
|13
|SB
|12
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (9-6) out to make his 24th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 114 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed 1 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.17 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
