Friday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (72-49) matching up with the Milwaukee Brewers (65-57) at 8:05 PM (on August 18). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (9-6) against the Brewers and Brandon Woodruff (2-1).

Brewers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

BSSW

Brewers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Brewers were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (45.5%) in those contests.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 18 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (516 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.02 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule