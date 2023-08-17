William Contreras -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on August 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .273 with 27 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 69 of 101 games this season (68.3%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (30.7%).

He has homered in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 101), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 42.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .276 AVG .271 .353 OBP .339 .442 SLG .443 19 XBH 21 5 HR 7 24 RBI 30 32/21 K/BB 56/17 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings