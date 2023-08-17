Thursday, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lance Lynn, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 11 against the White Sox) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .252.

Caratini has had a hit in 24 of 44 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (22.7%).

He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (16 of 44), with two or more RBI three times (6.8%).

He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Brewers Players vs the Dodgers

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .225 AVG .276 .333 OBP .353 .380 SLG .395 5 XBH 3 3 HR 3 9 RBI 10 21/10 K/BB 15/8 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings