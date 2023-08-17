The Detroit Tigers will send a hot-hitting Kerry Carpenter to the plate against the Cleveland Guardians and Andres Gimenez, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads take the field on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in MLB action with 119 home runs. They average one per game.

Detroit has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.377).

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a .235 batting average.

Detroit has the No. 29 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (477 total runs).

The Tigers' .300 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.

The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

Detroit's 4.51 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 88 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .379 this season.

The Guardians rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 490 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Cleveland has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.80 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.280 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Skubal does not have a quality start on the season.

Skubal is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Xzavion Curry (3-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Curry has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Curry has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished 15 appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/17/2023 Guardians - Away Tarik Skubal Xzavion Curry 8/18/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Manning Gavin Williams 8/19/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians - Away Alex Faedo Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson Javier Assad 8/22/2023 Cubs - Home Tarik Skubal -

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Rays L 9-8 Away Xzavion Curry Aaron Civale 8/12/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Gavin Williams Shawn Armstrong 8/13/2023 Rays W 9-2 Away Tanner Bibee Zach Eflin 8/15/2023 Reds W 3-0 Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft 8/16/2023 Reds L 7-2 Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott 8/17/2023 Tigers - Home Xzavion Curry Tarik Skubal 8/18/2023 Tigers - Home Gavin Williams Matt Manning 8/19/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Eduardo Rodríguez 8/20/2023 Tigers - Home Logan Allen Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Syndergaard Clayton Kershaw 8/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Xzavion Curry Lance Lynn

