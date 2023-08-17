On Thursday, Mark Canha (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .240.

Canha has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 99 games this year, with more than one hit in 13.1% of those games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

Canha has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this season (25 of 99), with more than one RBI seven times (7.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 of 99 games (30.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .252 AVG .239 .346 OBP .341 .383 SLG .380 9 XBH 13 3 HR 3 13 RBI 16 26/13 K/BB 26/19 5 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings