Christian Yelich vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.225 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 129 hits and an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .462.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Yelich has reached base via a hit in 83 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 117), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has driven home a run in 43 games this year (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 49.6% of his games this season (58 of 117), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.306
|AVG
|.268
|.394
|OBP
|.352
|.479
|SLG
|.446
|22
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|35
|54/30
|K/BB
|52/29
|13
|SB
|12
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Lynn (9-9) out for his 25th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 5.88 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (5.88), 53rd in WHIP (1.395), and seventh in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
