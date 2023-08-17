Player prop betting options for Freddie Freeman, Christian Yelich and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 129 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 59 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.373/.462 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 1 at White Sox Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has collected 92 hits with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .224/.302/.401 on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Lynn Stats

Lance Lynn (9-9) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 25th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 24 starts this season.

Lynn has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

The 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (5.88), 53rd in WHIP (1.395), and seventh in K/9 (10.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 11 5.0 4 1 0 9 1 at Padres Aug. 6 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 7.0 5 3 3 7 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 4.2 7 7 7 5 2 at Twins Jul. 21 6.2 8 9 6 6 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 55 walks and 84 RBI (162 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .341/.418/.589 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has recorded 130 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.393/.580 on the year.

Betts brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .526 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-4 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 13 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

