Mark Canha vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After hitting .273 with three doubles, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks while batting .240.
- In 56 of 98 games this year (57.1%) Canha has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
- In six games this season, he has homered (6.1%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Canha has had an RBI in 24 games this season (24.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 98 games (29.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.252
|AVG
|.239
|.346
|OBP
|.341
|.383
|SLG
|.380
|9
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|16
|26/13
|K/BB
|26/19
|5
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kershaw (10-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.51 ERA in 100 1/3 innings pitched, with 109 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.51, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .214 batting average against him.
