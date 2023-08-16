On Wednesday, Brian Anderson (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with two triples, two walks and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .226 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 89 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.9% of them.

Looking at the 89 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (7.9%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has had an RBI in 24 games this year (27.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year (32 of 89), with two or more runs five times (5.6%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .241 AVG .210 .320 OBP .305 .420 SLG .315 15 XBH 8 6 HR 3 24 RBI 14 55/17 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings