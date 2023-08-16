The Milwaukee Brewers (65-55) will look to Carlos Santana, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (10-4, 2.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Wade Miley (6-2, 2.90 ERA).

Brewers vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (10-4, 2.51 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (6-2, 2.90 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley (6-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 36-year-old has put together a 2.90 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings during 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.

Miley is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the season.

Miley will look to collect his 13th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Wade Miley vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.456) and ranks second in home runs hit (186) in all of MLB. They have a collective .253 batting average, and are 17th in the league with 1011 total hits and third in MLB play scoring 670 runs.

Head-to-head against the Dodgers this season, Miley has thrown five innings, giving up seven earned runs on six hits while striking out three.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers will send Kershaw (10-4) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 2.51 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 17 games.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Kershaw has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 17 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Brewers

The Brewers rank 28th in MLB with a .233 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 28th in the league (.378) and 126 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Brewers in one game, and they have gone 5-for-24 with a double, a home run and an RBI over seven innings.

