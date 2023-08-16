How to Watch the Brewers vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Andruw Monasterio and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Read More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 126 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 28th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .233 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 515 (4.3 per game).
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Brewers rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.02 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.223 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Wade Miley (6-2) for his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Miley has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Chris Flexen
|8/11/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-6
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Michael Kopech
|8/12/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/13/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dylan Cease
|8/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Bobby Miller
|8/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Lance Lynn
|8/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Andrew Heaney
|8/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dane Dunning
|8/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Max Scherzer
|8/22/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Bailey Ober
