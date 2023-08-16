The Milwaukee Brewers and Sal Frelick hit the field against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +195. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +195 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The past 10 Brewers games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (47.2%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +195.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 52 of 120 chances this season.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-27 32-28 28-23 37-32 49-36 16-19

