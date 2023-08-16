Brewers vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 16
Wednesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46) and the Milwaukee Brewers (65-55) matching up at Dodger Stadium (on August 16) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Dodgers.
The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (10-4) for the Dodgers and Wade Miley (6-2) for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Brewers 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
- The Brewers have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (47.2%) in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have given Milwaukee the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +195 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (515 total), Milwaukee is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Brewers have pitched to a 4.02 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Adrian Houser vs Chris Flexen
|August 11
|@ White Sox
|W 7-6
|Corbin Burnes vs Michael Kopech
|August 12
|@ White Sox
|W 3-2
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 13
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Dylan Cease
|August 15
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Adrian Houser vs Bobby Miller
|August 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 17
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Lance Lynn
|August 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Andrew Heaney
|August 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Dane Dunning
|August 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Max Scherzer
|August 22
|Twins
|-
|Wade Miley vs Bailey Ober
