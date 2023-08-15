The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor and his .633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .183 with five doubles, four home runs and two walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 36 games this season, with at least two hits in 8.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (11.1%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year (27.8%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had two or more.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .240 AVG .138 .255 OBP .162 .420 SLG .262 5 XBH 4 2 HR 2 8 RBI 6 16/1 K/BB 12/1 2 SB 2

