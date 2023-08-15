Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the White Sox.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.468) and total hits (128) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Yelich is batting .286 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Yelich has had a hit in 82 of 115 games this season (71.3%), including multiple hits 34 times (29.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 115), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has had at least one RBI in 37.4% of his games this season (43 of 115), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 49.6% of his games this year (57 of 115), with two or more runs 22 times (19.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.306
|AVG
|.274
|.394
|OBP
|.360
|.479
|SLG
|.457
|22
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|35
|54/30
|K/BB
|51/29
|13
|SB
|12
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 132 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Miller (6-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.