Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs White Sox Player Props
|Brewers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs White Sox
|Brewers vs White Sox Odds
|Brewers vs White Sox Prediction
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .226 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 62 of 107 games this season (57.9%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (20.6%).
- He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 107), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.6% of his games this year, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|48
|.208
|AVG
|.238
|.208
|OBP
|.319
|.333
|SLG
|.436
|1
|XBH
|22
|1
|HR
|7
|2
|RBI
|36
|4/0
|K/BB
|38/23
|0
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 161 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 25th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.42), 51st in WHIP (1.409), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.