The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is batting .226 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Santana has gotten a hit in 62 of 107 games this season (57.9%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (20.6%).
  • He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 107), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33.6% of his games this year, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 48
.208 AVG .238
.208 OBP .319
.333 SLG .436
1 XBH 22
1 HR 7
2 RBI 36
4/0 K/BB 38/23
0 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 161 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 25th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.42), 51st in WHIP (1.409), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among pitchers who qualify.
