Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .202 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 46 walks.

Adames has had a hit in 59 of 105 games this season (56.2%), including multiple hits 17 times (16.2%).

He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

Adames has had an RBI in 29 games this season (27.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 36.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .219 AVG .185 .296 OBP .280 .438 SLG .323 20 XBH 15 12 HR 6 29 RBI 22 60/22 K/BB 57/24 1 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings