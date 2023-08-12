William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, William Contreras (.267 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and nine RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-6 with two RBI) against the White Sox.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 walks while batting .278.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 69.1% of his games this year (67 of 97), with at least two hits 31 times (32.0%).
- He has homered in 12.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 97), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.1% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.276
|AVG
|.279
|.353
|OBP
|.338
|.442
|SLG
|.458
|19
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|29
|32/21
|K/BB
|50/14
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens (1-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.06 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.06, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
