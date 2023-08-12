Maja Stark will play at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open in Surrey, GBR at Walton Heath Golf Club, taking place from August 10-12.

Looking to bet on Stark at the AIG Women's Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Maja Stark Insights

Stark has finished below par six times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in her last 16 rounds.

Stark has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five appearances, Stark has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Stark has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 24 -6 276 1 15 4 7 $1M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Walton Heath Golf Club will play at 6,881 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,015.

The average course Stark has played in the past year has been 330 yards shorter than the 6,881 yards Walton Heath Golf Club will be at for this event.

Stark's Last Time Out

Stark was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 38th percentile of the field.

Her 3.83-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open was strong, putting her in the 96th percentile of the field.

Stark was better than 72% of the field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Stark recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Stark recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.6).

Stark recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 4.8 on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open.

In that last competition, Stark's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Stark ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open recording a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Stark carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards

