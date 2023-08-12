Held from August 10-12, Jon Rahm is set to play in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Looking to place a wager on Rahm at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Jon Rahm Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Rahm has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Rahm has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Rahm has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

Rahm has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 10 -11 275 4 18 9 13 $17.8M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Rahm has four top-10 finishes, with three of them being top-five finishes, in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been fourth.

Rahm has made the cut in four of his past five appearances at this tournament.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 228 yards shorter than the 7,243-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Golfers at TPC Southwind have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

TPC Southwind is 7,243 yards, 147 yards shorter than the average course Rahm has played in the past year (7,390).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Rahm's Last Time Out

Rahm was in the 88th percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 88th percentile on par 4s at The Open Championship, averaging 4 strokes on those 44 holes.

Rahm shot better than 71% of the field at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Rahm shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Rahm carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.3).

Rahm recorded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 3.4 on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that last competition, Rahm's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Rahm finished The Open Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Rahm had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

