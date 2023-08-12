Lucas Glover currently leads the way (-10, +750 to win) after two rounds of play at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship .

FedEx St. Jude Championship Third Round Information

  • Start Time: 8:10 AM ET
  • Venue: TPC Southwind
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Par/Distance: Par 70/7,243 yards

FedEx St. Jude Championship Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

  • Tee Time: 12:14 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 8th (-7)
  • Odds to Win: +600

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -3 6 1 15th

Jordan Spieth

  • Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-9)
  • Odds to Win: +700

Spieth Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 63 -7 5 0 1st
Round 2 68 -2 6 4 18th

Rory McIlroy

  • Tee Time: 12:14 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 8th (-7)
  • Odds to Win: +700

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -3 4 3 15th

Lucas Glover

  • Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +750

Glover Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -4 5 1 5th
Round 2 64 -6 4 0 1st

Tommy Fleetwood

  • Tee Time: 12:38 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-8)
  • Odds to Win: +1100

Fleetwood Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -4 5 1 5th
Round 2 66 -4 6 2 5th

FedEx St. Jude Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Sung-Jae Im 3rd (-8) +1200
Emiliano Grillo 3rd (-8) +1600
Xander Schauffele 13th (-6) +2000
Taylor Moore 3rd (-8) +2500
Max Homa 13th (-6) +2800
Cameron Davis 13th (-6) +3000
JT Poston 8th (-7) +3000
Patrick Cantlay 17th (-5) +3300
Collin Morikawa 17th (-5) +4000
Lee Hodges 8th (-7) +4000

