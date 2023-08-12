Brewers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's contest features the Chicago White Sox (47-70) and the Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.
The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.06 ERA).
Brewers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Brewers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 35, or 58.3%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has entered 21 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 11-10 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- Milwaukee has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 503 (4.3 per game).
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Brandon Woodruff vs Johan Oviedo
|August 7
|Rockies
|W 12-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Peter Lambert
|August 8
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Wade Miley vs Kyle Freeland
|August 9
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Adrian Houser vs Chris Flexen
|August 11
|@ White Sox
|W 7-6
|Corbin Burnes vs Michael Kopech
|August 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 13
|@ White Sox
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Dylan Cease
|August 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Wade Miley vs Bobby Miller
|August 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 17
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Lance Lynn
|August 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Andrew Heaney
