Alison Lee is in fifth place, with a score of -4, following the second round of the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club.

Looking to wager on Alison Lee at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Alison Lee Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Lee has finished better than par on three occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 15 rounds.

Lee has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Lee has finished in the top five once in her past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Lee has qualified for the weekend in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 32 -4 271 0 19 1 4 $443,820

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In Lee's previous two appearances in this tournament, she has finished among the top five once. Her average finish has been 10th.

In her last two attempts at this event, she's made the cut every time.

Lee finished fifth in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Walton Heath Golf Club will play at 6,881 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,016.

Walton Heath Golf Club checks in at 6,881 yards, 296 yards longer than the average course Lee has played in the past year (6,585 yards).

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the 70th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, which placed her in the 60th percentile among all competitors.

Lee was better than just 14% of the field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 5.19 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Lee shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Lee recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.6).

Lee's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the field average (4.8).

At that most recent competition, Lee's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Lee finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Lee recorded four bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.9.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Lee Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Lee's performance prior to the 2023 AIG Women’s Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.