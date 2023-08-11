The New York Liberty (22-6) host the Chicago Sky (12-16) one game after Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points in the Liberty's 99-61 victory over the Aces. This contest airs on ION at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Sky vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Sky vs. Liberty

Chicago's 80.9 points per game are only 0.2 more points than the 80.7 New York gives up to opponents.

Chicago's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

The Sky have put together an 11-8 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 41.9% from the field.

Chicago's three-point shooting percentage this season (37.4%) is three percentage points higher than opponents of New York are averaging (34.4%).

The Sky are 11-5 when shooting above 34.4% as a team from three-point range.

New York averages 38.5 rebounds per game, outrebounding Chicago by 5.5 boards per contest.

Sky Recent Performance

The Sky are scoring 86.1 points per game in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 80.9.

The Sky are sinking 9.1 threes per game with a 40.1% three-point percentage in their previous 10 games, compared to their season averages of 8 and 37.4%.

Sky Injuries