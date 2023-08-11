Brewers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 11
Friday's game between the Chicago White Sox (47-69) and Milwaukee Brewers (62-54) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on August 11.
The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (5-10, 4.43 ERA).
Brewers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Brewers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs White Sox Player Props
|Brewers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 34 (57.6%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee is 6-8 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 63.6% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 496 (4.3 per game).
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 5
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Bailey Falter
|August 6
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Brandon Woodruff vs Johan Oviedo
|August 7
|Rockies
|W 12-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Peter Lambert
|August 8
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Wade Miley vs Kyle Freeland
|August 9
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Adrian Houser vs Chris Flexen
|August 11
|@ White Sox
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Michael Kopech
|August 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 13
|@ White Sox
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Dylan Cease
|August 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Wade Miley vs Bobby Miller
|August 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Adrian Houser vs TBA
|August 17
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Lance Lynn
