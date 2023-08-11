Christian Yelich and Luis Robert are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago White Sox play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes (9-6) for his 24th start of the season.

He's going for his eighth straight quality start.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 21 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 21st, 1.048 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Aug. 5 6.0 2 2 2 5 4 at Nationals Jul. 31 6.0 4 2 2 5 3 vs. Reds Jul. 25 6.0 3 2 2 6 1 at Phillies Jul. 20 8.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Reds Jul. 14 6.0 2 0 0 13 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 125 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 55 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a .290/.374/.473 slash line so far this year.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with three walks and two RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 2-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .227/.308/.399 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 9 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Robert Stats

Robert has 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 24 walks and 65 RBI (116 total hits). He's also swiped 16 bases.

He has a .271/.325/.563 slash line so far this year.

Robert has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .314 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 2

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 100 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 29 walks and 61 RBI.

He has a slash line of .251/.316/.434 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

