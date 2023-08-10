Spain vs. Netherlands: Women’s World Cup Quarterfinal Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 10
Spain will face the Netherlands in a World Cup quarterfinal, on August 10 at 9:00 PM ET. In the Round of 16, Spain defeated Switzerland and the Netherlands took out South Africa.
The odds of Spain advancing to the World Cup semifinals are -116. The odds for the Netherlands are +334. The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals.
Bet on the result of Spain vs. Netherlands at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Spain vs. Netherlands Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Wellington, New Zealand
- Venue: Westpac Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Total: 2.5
- Spain Moneyline: -116
- Netherlands Moneyline: +334
Spain vs. Netherlands World Cup Betting Insights
- These two teams rack up a combined 6.1 goals per game, 3.6 more than this match's over/under.
- These teams allow a combined 1.6 goals per game, 0.9 fewer than this game's over/under.
- Spain is 3-0-1 when listed as a moneyline favorite this tournament.
- Spain has played as a moneyline favorite of -116 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.
- The Netherlands drew the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- The Netherlands has not been a bigger underdog this tournament than the +334 moneyline set for this game.
Spain World Cup Stats
Netherlands World Cup Stats
- Jill Roord has scored four goals for the Netherlands in Women's World Cup (four games).
- In four Women's World Cup matches, Lieke Martens has recorded one goal while adding two assists.
- Dominique Janssen does not have a goal but has two assists in Women's World Cup.
- The Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk has tallied one goal with one assist in Women's World Cup.
Take your pick for Spain vs. Netherlands on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Spain vs. Netherlands Recent Performance
- Spain was 6-5-2 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +16. This year, its record is 9-0-2 versus fellow World Cup squads (+33 goal differential).
- Spain faced Switzerland in its last game and won by a score of 5-1. The victorious Spain side took 22 shots, outshooting by 20.
- In 2022, the Netherlands went 5-2-4 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +5. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 3-1-1 (+9 goal differential).
- The Netherlands picked up a 2-0 victory against South Africa on August 5 in its last game. The Netherlands outshot South Africa 14 to 11.
Spain Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Misa Rodriguez
|24
|1
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Ona Batlle
|24
|2
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Teresa Abilleira Duenas
|23
|3
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Irene Paredes
|32
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Ivana Andres
|29
|5
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Aitana Bonmati
|25
|6
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Irene Guerrero
|26
|7
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Mariona
|27
|8
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Esther Gonzalez
|30
|9
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Jennifer Hermoso
|33
|10
|CF Pachuca (Mexico)
|Alexia Putellas
|29
|11
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Oihane Hernandez
|23
|12
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Enith Salon
|21
|13
|Valencia CF (Spain)
|Laia Codina
|23
|14
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Eva Navarro
|22
|15
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Maria Perez
|21
|16
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alba Redondo
|26
|17
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Salma Paralluelo
|19
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Olga Carmona
|23
|19
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Rocio Galvez
|26
|20
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Claudia Zornoza Sanchez
|32
|21
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Athenea Del Castillo
|22
|22
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Cata Coll
|22
|23
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Netherlands Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Daphne van Domselaar
|23
|1
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Lynn Wilms
|22
|2
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Stefanie van der Gragt
|30
|3
|FC Stockholm Internazionale (Sweden)
|Aniek Nouwen
|24
|4
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Merel van Dongen
|30
|5
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Jill Roord
|26
|6
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Lineth Beerensteyn
|26
|7
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Sherida Spitse
|33
|8
|AFC Ajax (Netherlands)
|Katja Snoeijs
|26
|9
|Everton FC (England)
|Danielle van de Donk
|32
|10
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Lieke Martens
|30
|11
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Jill Baijings
|22
|12
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|Renate Jansen
|32
|13
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Jackie Groenen
|28
|14
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Caitlin Dijkstra
|24
|15
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Lize Kop
|25
|16
|AFC Ajax (Netherlands)
|Victoria Pelova
|24
|17
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Kerstin Casparij
|22
|18
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Wieke Kaptein
|17
|19
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Dominique Janssen
|28
|20
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Damaris Egurrola
|23
|21
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Esmee Brugts
|20
|22
|PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
|Jacintha Weimar
|25
|23
|Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.