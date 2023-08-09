Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on August 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .201 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Adames has reached base via a hit in 57 games this year (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 27 games this year (26.2%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 37 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .218 AVG .183 .294 OBP .277 .426 SLG .325 19 XBH 15 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 60/21 K/BB 56/23 1 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings