William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .535 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on August 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .281 with 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 69.5% of his games this season (66 of 95), with at least two hits 30 times (31.6%).
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.6%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Contreras has had an RBI in 34 games this season (35.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 95 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.284
|AVG
|.277
|.362
|OBP
|.338
|.455
|SLG
|.462
|19
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|27
|29/21
|K/BB
|47/14
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.50 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Flexen (1-5 with a 7.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.82, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .343 against him.
